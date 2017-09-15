Host March golfers third at Cambs & Hunts County Autumn Foursomes

Cambs & Hunts County Autumn Foursomes was held at March Golf Club on Wednesday, September 13.

Twenty eight players took part over 36 holes. The day started with club captain Ivan Roberts seeing all the players off the first tee and weather conditions were rather tough with winds of approx 65mph.

Sarah Oldham & Emma Norman (March Golf Club)

After 18 holes the players came in for some much needed lunch of sandwiches and chips ready to start again another 18 holes. The players had only been going a few holes when the heavens opened and this made the conditions very tricky.

However, fortunately it did not last long and the rain cleared. There were some spectacular moments one being Sarah Oldham (March Golf Club) chipped out of a green side bunker only to hole out for a two and scoring three points for her team.

After the players completed the 36 holes they returned to the clubhouse for a well earned meal where the presentations took place.

President of Cambs & Hunts Jacquie Richardson thanked March Golf Club for their hospitality and said it was a very close competition and proceeded to present the prizes to in, reverse order, third place Sarah Oldham and Emma Norman (March Golf Club) with 58 pts; and second place Hazel Suswain and Robin Singleton (Ramsey Golf Club), 59pts.

Lady captain Fiona Wood then took over the proceedings to present the president Jacquie Richardson and Linda Harness with the first prize and trophy with 60pts.

Pictured: 1st place − president Jacquie Richardson, Lady captain Fiona Wood, Linda Harness.

Third − Sarah Oldham & Emma Norman (March Golf Club) either side of Richardson.