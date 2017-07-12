Hot Wisbech cyclist Pepper takes British bronze

Lady cycling vet, Becky Murley, put in an unbeatable performance on Sunday with a 25-mile pb of 58.33 in the Veteran TT Association event near Newmarket, slashing over two minutes from her time the previous week which set a new Wisbech Wheelers ladies record.

On Tuesday evening new Senior Tiago Fougo showed his excellent form, recording 22.06 on his road bike taking the victory from 40+ vet Stuart Emmett in 23.49 with third place taken by 60+ vet Paul Willis, who rode strongly to record 24.53. Fougo also celebrated his move into the Senior ranks with a third place overall in the 3rd & 4th category road race at Peterborough, catapulting him straight into the top of the 3rd category with 2nd cat firmly in his sights.

At the other end of the age scale ex-Wisbech rugby player turned track sprinter, Richard Pepper, took bronze medals in the 750 metre TT and the Match Sprints at the British Masters Track Championships held at the Newport Velodrome.

Results, Tue 29 June, VTTA Open ‘10’: J Talbot 40+ 21.56, R Sewell 70+ 22.50, A Bye 60+ 23.39, D Hallahan (lady) 60+ 28.36.

Sun 2 July ECCA ‘25’: J Talbot 40+ 56.56, C Murley 50+ 1.00.24, B Murley (lady) 40+ 1.00.36, A Whiting 50+ 1.00.54.Tue 4 July club ‘10’: T Fougo 22.06, S Emmett 40+ 23.49, P Willis 60+ 24.53, C Murley 50+ 25.01, A Bye 60+ 25.03, P Baldwin 70+ 26.21, R Murley (lady) 40+ 26.37.