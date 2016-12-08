Hoyles hat-trick as Wisbech Grammar A team taste victory

Under-11 hockey players from Wisbech Grammar School played St Hugh’s School in two well-contested fixtures.

After an extended period of attacking play, the A team gained a number of penalty corners which saw Martha Hoyles and Amelia Mitchell score and take the team into a 2-0 lead at half-time.

During the second half, Hetty Hoyles and Annabel Gee proved to be a very solid barrier, which St Hugh’s could not break through.

Hoyles scored twice more to complete her hat-trick.

The B team played their best game of the season, seeing them gain a well-deserved 2-2 draw, with goals from Ella Kruh-Atar.