Junior Alfie shines as March and Fenland clubs run in Bourne Frostbite

After substantial overnight rain, the penultimate Frostbite Friendly League 5-mile cross country race in Bourne Woods was a muddy, slippery slide for the 430 finishers.

With 33 Fenland Running Club members racing, Lewis Saunders was first man home in 30th position in a superb time under the conditions of 32:12. First lady home was Maire Irlam in a time of 40:50. FRC remain in 13th position overall after the five races with the last race of the Series looming in March.

March AC

Full results: Lewis Saunders 30th 32:12; Rod Sinnott 75th 34:31; Tim Chapman 80th 34:45; Tom Richards 116th 36:07; John Chapman 128th 36:35; Stuart Follen 131st 36:53; Andre Pittock 151st 37:53; Paul Griffin 181st 39:14; Paul Wiegand 197th 40:09; Maire Irlam 212th 40:50; Ian Milburn 213th 40:51; Sarah Gauvin 218th 41:14; Jay Gilbert 292nd 45:43; Jane Greenwood 319th 47:24; Derek Barsby 345th 49:26; Cheryl Chapman 366th 51:19; Hannah Ryan 377th 53:01; James Calvert 382nd 53:43; Gilly Anderson 389th 54:35; Carol Slater-Garner 389th 55:09; Sarah Rippon 409th 57:47; Stephen Brunton 416th 59:48.

l March AC seniors maintained their overall Frostbite sixth position. With a really tough course to contend with Billy Bremner stormed home in 32nd position out of 430 runners with a time of 32.23.

March ladies pulled out all the stops to ensure a high score, Toni Alcaraz and Karen Patterson 108th and 109th place overall. The juniors had a great race also covering the 1.5 mile course with ease. Alfie McIntyre was 1st home with a time of 10 minutes 30 seconds.

Times: Seniors, Billy Bremner 32.23 (32nd) Michael Salter 33.38 (50th) Andrew Larham 33.51 (57th) Mike Boxhall 34.46 (81st) Wayne Stimson 35.21 (93rd) Mark Salmons 35.24 (102nd) Toni Alcaraz 35.45 (108th) Karen Patterson 35.47 (109th) Geraldine Larham 36.09 (117th) Rhys Davies 36.13 (118th) Lee Carey 37.47 (147th) Phil Beldom 38.11 (157th) Bryan Newman 38.54 (172nd) Tom Orr 43.24 (248th) Malcolm Hunt 43.32 (251st) Jon Long 44.16 (268th) Gaelle Bryant 45.16 (291st) Tina Lambert 48.53 (338th) Megan Stacey 48.56 (339th) Suzanne Orr 56.30 (401st).

Juniors – Alfie McIntyre 10.30 (7th) Hugo Bryant 10.43 (12th) Sean Stacey 11.26 (33rd) Liam Lambert 12.25 (68th) Eddie Boxhall 13.09 (89th) Alfie Skinner 13.18 (95th) Lily Fiveash 13.59 (118th) Paul Bryant 14.19 (126th) Serge Lambert 15.57 (157th) Alex Cartwright 16.47 (164th) Megan Davies 17.31 (171st) Maddy Boxhall 17.32 (172nd).