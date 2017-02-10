King Arthur on Wisbech skates

Youngster Arthur Buckler led the way with two wins as Wisbech speed skaters began their 2017 racing at the weekend at Derby Rollerworld.

Teams from across the country travelled to the venue for the first indoor race of the year and the Wisbech club picked up a string of second and third category prizes.

The ever-expanding team is looking forward to its home race on Saturday, March 4, at Skaters Roller Rink in Walpole Highway.

Coach, Mike McInerney, praised his skaters after the weekend, but said there is lots of hard work still to do ahead of the home race and the British Indoor Championships, both to be held during March.

