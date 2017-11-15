Larham first home for March runners in Leverington

Runners from March AC took part in Three Counties’ George Munday 10k as well as helping with the marshalling of the event.

A cold blustery day didn’t put off the 200 runners who took part. First home for the club was Andrew Larham with a time of 42 minutes 17 seconds. Geraldine Larham was 2nd lady home on the day, 21st overall with a time of 43.35.

Times: Andrew Larham 42:17,(14th) Geraldine Larham 43:35 (2nd Lady), (21st) Tom Orr 48:36,(47th) Malcolm Hunt 51:11, (69th) Gaelle Bryant 53:39, (86th) Irene Lane 55:19, (105th) Hugo Bryant 59.48 (134th) Chloe Martin-Brown 1:00:00, (137th) Teilo Pearce 1:00:13 (139th), Hugh Plumb 1:00:41, Petra Otto 1:01:24,(149th) Suzanne Orr 1:01:58, (151st) Pat Brown 1.03.35.

Runner Andrew Forvague went further afield to complete the Lytham Windmill 10k race in 53.20.

Meanwhile on Saturday Frances Cook was over at Bury St Edmunds taking part in the Kings Forest 50k. With the off-road challenging course she completed the race in 5 hours and 47 minutes.

l Mum and daughter Three Counties Running Club members, Sarah-Jane and Maisie Macdonald, travelled to Lode in Cambridge to take part in the Half Marathon and 5K race event.

Twelve year-old Maisie finished in 25:55PB, knocking 3m 18s off her previous 5K race and placed 3rd lady and 12th overall out of 57 runners.

Sarah-Jane was running in her 10th half marathon. Lode was a lovely out and back course on back roads, on a rather sunny day with slight head wind on the return journey. Sarah-Jane finished in a time of 2:14:49.

On a really wet Saturday morning 3CRC members were taking part in Parkruns far and wide.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Steve Whitelam and Jonny Clark ventured to the third hardest Parkrun in the country at Lyme Park (Peak District). They all managed to cope with the deers, the 260m elevation and boggy, hilly course, finishing in times of Jonny 26:23, Sarah 31:47 and Steve 35:41.

Other Parkrun results, King’s Lynn Parkrun: Daniel Barnes 20:33. Bristol Parkrun: Lee Johnson 22:26, Sarah Johnson 28:42. Holkham Parkrun: Tracey Else 26:06.

Sunday saw TCRC holding their first official sellout 10K race; starting near the church in Leverington at 11:03am, heading out northwards towards Newton and finishing at Leverington Sports and Social Club.

