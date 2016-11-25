Larham leads March AC runners at St Neots

With over 1,000 runners competing in the St Neots half marathon on Sunday, Andrew Larham led the March AC team home in an impressive 1 hour and 27 minutes, giving him 66th place overall.

March times – Andrew Larham 1:27:36, Geraldine Larham and Mick Stacey 1:30:37, Justin Elvidge 1:31:32, Lee Carey 1:33:08, Billy Bremner 1:33:09, Brian Harding 1:41:45, Gaelle Bryant 1:57:38, Michelle Seward 2:07:07

n Fenland Running Club’s runner Gilly Anderson tackled her first Half Marathon on Sunday at the Riverside Runners St Neots Half Marathon.

In a huge field of 1,127 finishers, Gilly finished her first half in 1,059th position in a time of 2:22:17.

Fenland Running Club will be holding their AGM on Tuesday, November 29, at 19:30 following a slightly shorter club-night training session than normal. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.