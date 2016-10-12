Last-gasp goal denies Wisbech three points

Wisbech Town Men 2

Cambridge University 2

If the match had been 35 seconds shorter it would have been three points instead of one for Wisbech.

The University side took an early lead after an impressive start and they believed that they would run away with it.

But goals from Will Denny and Ben Tarratt meant that Wisbech took a 2-1 lead into half-time.

The second half was mainly a defensive effort as Cambridge piled on the pressure.

The men in red held firm despite the constant pressure and a questionable yellow card for captain Charlie Baxter, but with seconds remaining the students took a share of the spoils.

Next up for Wisbech is a trip to Felixstowe.

Wisbech 4ths 3

Ledenham 2nds 3

The 4ths found themselves defending a short corner in the first minute, which Ledenham duly converted.

The 4ths kept their heads up but conceded a further goal some 20 minutes later.

An encouraging half-time team talk meant the 4ths took the game to Ledenham.

On target were Elliot Peck, Chris Stanhope and Peck again; but four minutes from time Ledenham equalised.

Some great play from Lewis and Ryan Jackson in midfield and Ciaran Lowe had a solid game up front. MoM: Joss Calderbank.

Next weekend Wisbech play Alford and District 2nds.