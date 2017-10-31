Late missed Woodbridge penalty gives Wisbech rugby draw

Woodbridge 20 Wisbech 20

A late missed penalty from Woodbridge left Wisbech with a hard fought London 3 Eastern Counties draw on the road.

Wisbech began the game brightly with some strong carries from Nathan Goodale and Iwan Jones.

Penalties allowed visitors Wisbech to work their way up the pitch before Harry Newman ran a great line to score under the posts, converted by himself.

Woodbridge quickly responded with a well worked try of their own finished by their captain under the posts.

The first half was very even with both teams’ defence having to work hard to keep from conceding.

In the second half the set piece of Wisbech began to dominate and Newman was able to score a penalty to edge Wisbech in front.

A strong maul was finished off with fly-half Jack Malkin sauntering in to extend the Wisbech lead to 17-7.

However, Woodbridge quickly hit back with their fleet-footed fly-half scoring an excellent individual try.

Tensions began to grow leading to a sin-bin from each side and a penalty allowed Woodbridge to level the scores.

Strong carries from Solomon Prestidge and Jacob Goat allowed Wisbech to win a penalty, giving them a slender three-point margin going into the last ten minutes.

Home side Woodbridge were themselves awarded another penalty to tie the score in the last five before that late penalty drama.

Assistant coach Kerrie McMullen stated: “It was pleasing to some of the training starting to pay off.

“We need to carry the momentum from this week to another away game next week at Newmarket.

“No game is easy in this league, especially away.

“I call on all players to make training this week.”