Laura’s Wisbech Over-35 aces pipped in national final

Wisbech Ladies Over-35s Masters travelled to the Olympic Park as the underdogs for the Investec Women’s Finals Day to contest the Shield Final.

They were up against Barnes who consisted of numerous National League players.

Wisbech ladies Over 35

Barnes started the strongest with all the possession but due to great goalkeeping by player of the match Lorraine Wallis Wisbech held off the pressure and went into half-time 0-0.

Wisbech changed their tactics for the second half and took the game to Barnes who were put under pressure for large amounts of the second half, however with 15 minutes to go Barnes capitalised on one of their chances and went 1-0 up.

As Wisbech searched for the equaliser and became more attacking minded, Barnes scored their second against the run of play to win the final 2-0. Captain Laura Overland would like to say a huge thank you to all the travelling supporters that were amazing from the sidelines, and were by far the biggest and loudest crowd of the day; and to Joey Gomm for her managerial skills and tactics.

Additional thanks to WEP Fabrication Ltd and SB Components for their sponsorship for the day.