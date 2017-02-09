Leanne nets hat-trick in super Wisbech display

Wapping 3

Wisbech Ladies 1sts 3

A great away performance from the Wisbech ladies maintained their unbeaten record in 2017 and boosted hopes of avoiding relegation from the East Prem League.

The Lea Valley-based newly-promoted high-flyers piled huge amounts of pressure on the Wisbech circle from the off but the defence stood firm and Wapping’s efforts were to no avail.

Inside 15 minutes, a pacy counter attack saw Wisbech awarded a penalty flick, as Charlie Paine took the ball past the Wapping keeper only for the ball to hit the last Wapping defender’s foot, as it was going goalbound.

Captain Leanne Williamson calmly converted the penalty to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Despite opportunities from both teams, the score remained 0-1 going into half-time.

With Wisbech half asleep from the interval Wapping soon got themselves a cheap equaliser.

Wapping turned up the heat and pressed the Wisbech defence hard. Some excellent defending and tackling by Nat Ward in particular kept the score at 1-1.

The pace of the Wisbech counter attack was too much and Lisa Williamson won the visitors a penalty corner after a blistering run.

The rebound was converted by Leanne Williamson to get her second of the game.

Buoyed by taking the lead again Wisbech and Williamson found their third shortly after.

A quick free hit taken by Charlie Paine was slipped through for Leanne Williamson to slot home to complete her hat-trick.

With Wisbech tiring and Wapping continuing to press high, the home side managed two late goals to bring the scores level from two penalty corners, despite Laura Overland’s best attempts to clear several balls off the line.

A super performance from the entire team ensures they remain unbeaten in 2017 – surely a great escape is on the cards?

Cambs Nomads 1st 0 LSHC Ladies First 3

A great performance all round and one that keeps Long Sutton in touch at the top of the table only three points behind the leaders St Neots with seven games to go.

Sutton scorers: Lisa Baker, a Tania White flick after a deflected Emmie Gittins shot and skipper Leanne Woodhead.

Next weekend Long Sutton are at home to local rivals Spalding as they look to maintain their push for honours.

PoM: Jess Hudson.

Ely City 1st 5 LSHC Mens’ Second 4

Sutton were involved in another close finish as they were denied a point by a late winning goal.

Sutton goals: Pavel Saponenko for his first goal at second team level, Josh Baker and Nick Ellis (2).

Man of the match: Matt Holmes.

Leadenham 2nd 1 LSHC Mens’ Third 1

Scoreless at half time, heads did not drop when Leadenham took the lead after a goalmouth scramble.

Stand-in skipper Ian White’s near post short corner equaliser was nothing less than the team deserved.

PoM: Harry Braginton.