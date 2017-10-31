Leverington Three Counties club hosting special 10k

Three Counties Running Club’s first UKA licensed race The George Munday 10k will be on Sunday, November 12, at 11am.

A proud TCRC said: “We’re excited to be hosting a 10km race that we’ve worked hard towards club inception.

Sarah-Jane Macdonald

“The George Munday 10k will set off from our HQ at Leverington Sports and Social Club (LSSC).

“The fast, flat and sheltered course will take you through sprawling backroads into Newton, before you make your way down towards the finish.”

It is called the George Munday 10k because, in 1946, Leverington Hall along with 32 acres of land, were sold to George Campbell Munday, who was decorated with the Military Cross. George still lived there in the 1950’s and the field used by LSSC was given to Leverington by him.

Race information: A chipped time, sell-out race of 220 places, starting at 11:03 after a two-minute silence for Remembrance Day. Race starts 500m from the church and finishes on the sports field at LSSC.

Race sponsors: Webb’s of Leverington, Acme Cabs, GB Auto’s, The Rising Sun Inn, JB Bikes.co.uk, Fraser Dawbarns LLP solicitors.

l On Sunday morning TCRC were not only running the Fen 10 but manned one of the water stations.

Mark Mattless, in his first 10-mile race, was first home for TCRC in 1:21:35PB, followed by Matt Hunter 1:28:02 PB. Tracey Else had an amazing run finishing seventh in her age category with a PB 1:28:38, Barry Clark 1:32:18, closely followed by Chris Garner 1:32:34 and Zoe Gourley 1:36:20 PB.

Saturday saw Sarah-Jane Macdonald complete her ninth half marathon for her Cancer Challenge at The Norfolk Coastal trail Marathon from Burnham Overy Staite to Holme, finishing the 13.1 mile course which was extended to 14.3miles in 2:54:17. Her next half marathons to complete her challenge are Lodes, November 5; St Neots, November 19; and Milton Keynes, December 10.

Parkrun results, King’s Lynn: Marc Martin 24:05, Chris Garner 27:36 and Stacey Martin 34:30. Braunstone in Leicester: Colin Apps 22:45 and injured Joely Apps 51:46.