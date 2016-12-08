Long Sutton carry Wisbech derby win into festive break

LSHC Ladies First 2

Wisbech 1

Long Sutton came back from a goal down to celebrate another important league win.

Leah Goodley trapped the ball for Woodhead to strike off the inside of the post and with 17 minutes remaining from a further short corner Lyn Tancred shot’s cannoned off a Wisbech stick to bypass all defenders and the keeper, to provide Sutton’s winner.

Sutton captain Leanne Woodhead said: “A great performance from everybody and this is a brilliant result to take into the festive break.”

PoM: Jo Bland.

Wapping 2nd 2

LSHC Men 0

Sutton lost Baguley with an eye injury and Featherstone pulled up with a muscle injury, then Wapping took control of the game.

PoM: Harry Synnott.

LSHC Men’s Second 5 Camb City Vets 2

Long Sutton bolstered their league position in the last match before the Christmas break.

The hosts equalised with Matt Goodley finishing a fine move at the back post for his first second team goal. Gary Hales tapped in, just before half-time Goodley finished a well-worked short corner.

In the second half Cambridge replied but Josh Baker from a very narrow angle smashed the ball home, while White and Hales set up Baker to slot home.

PoM: Matt Goodley.

LSHC Men’s 4th 1

Louth 2nds 8

The scoreline did not do justice to the efforts of Kieran Forrest, Jacob Synnott and Ed Munson in defence. Ian White’s second half goal after a good period of pressure was no less than the team deserved.

PoM: Jacob Loweth.

Holcombe 1A 4 Wisbech Ladies 1

Wisbech made the long trip for their last fixture before the Christmas break with just the bare 11.

A mistrap by a Holcombe forward led to a fluke deflection within three minutes. Not to be deterred, the visitors pulled a goal back almost immediately when Charlie Paine slotted home a baseline drive by Katie Rodger.

With some real end-to-end play and attacks from both sides, Holcombe found themselves with a string of penalty corners and eventually converted one by half-time.

With tired legs, basic mistakes started creeping into the Wisbech game and they conceded twice.

East Men’s Division 2N

Pelicans 1sts 3 March Town 1sts 3

No match report.

East Men’s Division 5NW

March Town 2nds 1 Bourne Deeping 4ths 2

March had no subs and a few regulars were away, but worked extremely hard from start to finish.

Bourne scored first but March soon clawed one back when Gary Howsam took a shot from a short corner. MoM Mackenzie Nisbet had a great game in defence and Gary Sandford made some fantastic saves.

March continued the second half similar to the first but Bourne gained a second. Bourne went down to 10 men due to a yellow card, but March still couldn’t find an equaliser.

Next match will be after the Christmas break against St Neots 3rds.

East Women’s

Division 4NW(N)

March Town 5 Woodhall Spa 0

Match cancelled. Three points awarded to March Town 1sts.