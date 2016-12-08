Long Sutton carry Wisbech derby win into festive break

LSHC Ladies First 2
Wisbech 1
Long Sutton came back from a goal down to celebrate another important league win.
Leah Goodley trapped the ball for Woodhead to strike off the inside of the post and with 17 minutes remaining from a further short corner Lyn Tancred shot’s cannoned off a Wisbech stick to bypass all defenders and the keeper, to provide Sutton’s winner.
Sutton captain Leanne Woodhead said: “A great performance from everybody and this is a brilliant result to take into the festive break.”
PoM: Jo Bland.
Wapping 2nd 2
LSHC Men 0
Sutton lost Baguley with an eye injury and Featherstone pulled up with a muscle injury, then Wapping took control of the game.
PoM: Harry Synnott.
LSHC Men’s Second 5 Camb City Vets 2
Long Sutton bolstered their league position in the last match before the Christmas break.
The hosts equalised with Matt Goodley finishing a fine move at the back post for his first second team goal. Gary Hales tapped in, just before half-time Goodley finished a well-worked short corner.
In the second half Cambridge replied but Josh Baker from a very narrow angle smashed the ball home, while White and Hales set up Baker to slot home.
PoM: Matt Goodley.
LSHC Men’s 4th 1
Louth 2nds 8
The scoreline did not do justice to the efforts of Kieran Forrest, Jacob Synnott and Ed Munson in defence. Ian White’s second half goal after a good period of pressure was no less than the team deserved.
PoM: Jacob Loweth.
Holcombe 1A 4 Wisbech Ladies 1
Wisbech made the long trip for their last fixture before the Christmas break with just the bare 11.
A mistrap by a Holcombe forward led to a fluke deflection within three minutes. Not to be deterred, the visitors pulled a goal back almost immediately when Charlie Paine slotted home a baseline drive by Katie Rodger.
With some real end-to-end play and attacks from both sides, Holcombe found themselves with a string of penalty corners and eventually converted one by half-time.
With tired legs, basic mistakes started creeping into the Wisbech game and they conceded twice.
East Men’s Division 2N
Pelicans 1sts 3 March Town 1sts 3
No match report.
East Men’s Division 5NW
March Town 2nds 1 Bourne Deeping 4ths 2
March had no subs and a few regulars were away, but worked extremely hard from start to finish.
Bourne scored first but March soon clawed one back when Gary Howsam took a shot from a short corner. MoM Mackenzie Nisbet had a great game in defence and Gary Sandford made some fantastic saves.
March continued the second half similar to the first but Bourne gained a second. Bourne went down to 10 men due to a yellow card, but March still couldn’t find an equaliser.
Next match will be after the Christmas break against St Neots 3rds.
East Women’s
Division 4NW(N)
March Town 5 Woodhall Spa 0
Match cancelled. Three points awarded to March Town 1sts.