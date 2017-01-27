Long Sutton held back twice at Peterborough

City of Peterborough 2 LSHC Ladies First 2

Louise Southgate and Leanne Woodhead set up Lyn Tancred who made no mistake with a crisp strike to goal for Sutton in East NW 2.

Peterborough drew level but 10 minutes into the second half Goodley won possession well and passed to Woodhead who forced the ball to Tancred to slot the ball home again. But with 12 minutes remaining Peterborough levelled again after they added to their mounting short corner tally.

Next Saturday Sutton Ladies 1st team entertain Royston.

PoM: Louise Southgate.