Long Sutton hit Hitchin hosts for six

Blueharts 2nds 4 LSHC Men 6

Long Sutton 1st XI hit their Hitchin hosts for six in their first away game of the season.

Dan Batten’s cross found man of the match Ben Shore, who neatly tucked away. Blueharts equalised and then went 2-1 up, but Batten levelled.

Second half goals: Shore 2, Jamie Featherstone and Will Cook.

Player of the Match: Ben Shore.

LSHC Mens’ 2nd 1 St Ives 4

Long Sutton conceded three goals in the final 15 minutes having fought back to level terms via Josh Baker’s first goal for the team.

PoM: Sam Gray.

LSHC Ladies 3 Newmarket 0

Sutton galloped to victory with goals from skipper Leanne Woodhead 2 and Connie Gittins for her first goal in first team colours.

PoM: Leah Goodley. Next weekend: home to City of Peterborough.

Skegness 1sts 7 LSHC Ladies 2nd 1

The Ladies 2s were decimated by illness on Saturday morning, with Millie Laming replying.

PoM: Emily Braggington - debut as keeper on her 13th birthday.

Bromley & Beckenham 3 Wisbech 1

Wisbech went a goal down inside the first minute through a well executed penalty corner in their first away fixture of the season.

Wisbech were rewarded with a penalty corner of their own. Verity Allen, first to the rebound off the keeper, levelled the scores.

Wisbech burst into the second half and again created chances through Charlie Paine and Lisa Williamson, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Against the run of play, Bromley converted a chance out of nothing and a couple of green cards didn’t help before Bromley converted another well worked penalty corner.

Next: home against Norwich City.

City of Peterborough 3 Wisbech Ladies 2nds 1

Wisbech were relentless in their defence with Ali Beale in goal making some crucial saves.

Wisbech went into the lead with a set short corner routine via Louise Sandall. Peterborough on the final whistle for half time went level.

Wisbech went down to 10 players with illness forcing a player off and a few other members carrying injuries, and no subs. Peterborough made the most of this and scored twice.

PoM: Laura Overland.