Long Sutton hockey third team too much for Wisbech 4ths

Wisbech Men’s 4th 0 Long Sutton 3’s 2

Wisbech found themselves up against an experienced Sutton side and soon found themselves two goals down.

A good half-time team talk and Wisbech came out looking a different team.

They pressed high and put the Long Sutton defence under serious pressure for most of the half but unfortunately could not convert their chances.

MoM: Jack Robb.

Cambridge City 5

Wisbech Ladies 2nd 0

Wisbech came up against one of the most successful and affluent clubs in East Anglia on Saturday.

Fielding a young squad the team applied the pre-match call to arms of veteran Sue “Swampy” Robinson and met the opposition with confidence and 100 per cent effort.

Lucy Prior gave a consistent display of positional awareness at right back.

PoM: Lucy Prior.

Wisbech Ladies 3rd 0 Sudbury 2’s 12

The ladies once more went out full of positivity and commitment, also showing huge improvements on positional play and structure.

However, it was soon apparent that the opposition were fielding higher team players.

There was some great controlling play at the back from Lisa Lowe and Emily Clare through the middle defensively.

Abby Piccaver had her first match for the ladies and played with maturity and positivity, linking up well with the other debutant, Yasmin Pritchard.

Meanwhile mother and daughter duo, Harriet and Rachael Bateman in midfield, created numerous attacks on Sudbury’s defenders. Several chances were created but the ladies are still searching for that elusive first goal.

Huge improvements week in, week out, for the ladies and the scoreline really did not reflect how well they played. Their best match for a long time and everything is all beginning to fall into place.

PoM: Emily Clare.