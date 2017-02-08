Long Sutton Ladies in touch at top after treble

Cambs Nomads 1st 0

LSHC Ladies First 3

A great performance all round and one that keeps Long Sutton in touch at the top of the table only three points behind the leaders St Neots with seven games to go.

Sutton scorers: Lisa Baker, a Tania White flick after a deflected Emmie Gittins shot and skipper Leanne Woodhead.

Next weekend Sutton are at home to local rivals Spalding as they look to maintain their push for honours.

PoM: Jess Hudson.

Ely City 1st 5

LSHC Men’s Second 4

Sutton were involved in another close finish as they were denied a point by a late winning goal. Sutton goals: Pavel Saponenko for his first goal at second team level, Josh Baker and Nick Ellis (2).

Man of the match: Matt Holmes.

Leadenham 2nd 1

LSHC Men’s Third 1

Scoreless at half time, heads did not drop when Leadenham took the lead after a goalmouth scramble.

Stand-in skipper Ian White’s near post short corner equaliser was nothing less than the team deserved.

PoM: Harry Braginton.