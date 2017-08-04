Long Sutton, March and Wisbech martial arts students make the grade

Have your say

Four times a year, students within the 14 Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do have the opportunity to take part in colour belt grading examinations.

These ‘gradings’ are conducted by 8th Dan Tae Kwon-Do Masters from around the country, who each have over 40 years Tae Kwon Do experience.

To take part in a grading a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for their grade.

The latest gradings were at Providence Street Youth Centre, King’s Lynn.

Results from schools, all students gaining their next level (Belt): Wisbech - 2nd Kup: Ben Kenealy; 4th Kup: James Scott, Michael Scott; 6th Kup: James Cowley, Matas Kruopas; 7th Kup: Archie Davey; 8th Kup: Olivier Czerwinski, Emily Linney, Alexandra Mlynek; 9th Kup: Ceira Meenehan, Mackenzie Newport, Euan White, Jak White.

Long Sutton - 6th Kup: Charlotte Lake; 8th Kup: Leanne Frith-Anderson; 9th Kup: Tabitha Cook, Kiera McCabe, Theo McCabe.

March - 4th Kup: Lucy Band; 5th Kup: Tegan Mitchell; 6th Kup: Kier Meaghan; 7th Kup: Mollie Nutter, Nila Ramesh; 8th Kup: Lucy Brett, Hayley Dolbear, Isabella Dolbear-Zaleska, Megan Dolbear-Zaleska, Tomasz Dziechciarczyk, Jaime Nutter.