Long Sutton martial artist Lake wins Midlands medals

The Mark Farnham Schools provided 51 competitors, and well over 40 spectators, to the TAGB Midlands Championships 2017 which was held on Sunday at Kettering Sports Village.

Some 15 fighting areas ran throughout the day with over 800 competitors.

These students took part in Pattern, Sparring and Team Sparring events and also for the Black Belts Destruction.

The Schools landed a very respectable total of 33 awards at the Championships.

Results, Long Sutton: G.Lake Boys Blue Belt Sparring 2nd, Boys Blue Belt Team Sparring 1st.

The Schools now look forward to the English Championships in March at Worcester.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art should contact Mark on 07771644460 or please visit the website www.mftkd.co.uk