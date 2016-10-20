Long Sutton skipper Leanne at double in 5-1 win

LSHC Ladies First 5

Cambs Nomads 1sts 1

Despite losing inspirational captain Leanne Woodhead for a short spell to a yellow card before the start of the second half, Long Sutton added three more goals to a 2-0 half-time lead.

Sutton goals: Lisa Baker, Jess Hudson, Woodhead (2) and Lyn Tancred.

PoM: Rachael Gadsden.

East London 3 LSHC Men 4

Sutton made the long trip worthwhile with goals from Fyson, Ben Shore (2) and Ross Gavaghan. Man of the match: keeper James Cliff.

LSHC Men’s 2nd 2 Ely City 3

Seconds goals: PoM Josh Baker (2).

LSHC Men’s 4th 1

Long Sutton 3rds 4

The fourth team’s Harry Braggington, Pavel Saponenko and Luke Proctor all showcased their skills. In the second half the third team asserted their dominance, although Andy Clarke’s acrobatic far post finish was the very least the 4ths deserved. PoM: Harry Braggington.

Wisbech Ladies 0

Wapping 2

An important hockey game for both newly-promoted teams started at a high pace with Wisbech coming close to taking the lead within a matter of minutes.

The first half saw numerous chances from both teams pass by, but the tempo continued at a high pace.

The score remained at stalemate until midway into the second half when Wapping seized their opportunity. Wisbech tried to work their way back into the game, through tireless efforts, but it wasn’t to be. Wapping furthered their lead not long afterwards. Wisbech travel to Maidstone next weekend.

Wisbech Ladies 2nd 1 Cambs City 3rds 2

The game was end-to-end with Wisbech’s defence putting up an outstanding performance, defending many short corners.

However, following a break, Cambs managed to score. In the second half another surge led to a second goal for Cambs.

Wisbech piled on the pressure and successfully scored from a short corner with Lou Sandall getting on the score sheet again. Despite all Wisbech’s efforts the game ended 2-1. PoM: Lorraine Parker.