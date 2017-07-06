Magic March Marlins take top spot

March Marlins delivered a fantastic performance, winning the first round of the Senior Fenland League in Newmarket on Saturday.

Danielle Rayner, who holds national titles in 200m breaststroke, 200m fly and 400m IM, competed in the 100m fly, 100m freestyle and 100m relays, achieving personal bests in the latter two races.

Georgia Ambrose swam in four events, achieving PB’s in both her individual races, the 100IM and 100 backstroke.

Graham Shaw also gained a pb in 100 fly, as well as competing in a further two relays.

Regional swimmer Thomas Hanley, achieved an excellent PB in his 100m freestlye and also took part in the 100m breaststroke and cannon relay.

Hayden Courten enjoyed a busy day of action, taking part in six events and gaining two PB’s, while Jacob Cowin also realised a PB in the 100m backstroke and went on to compete in two other races.

Regional swimmer Jessica Shaw took part in seven races, including three relays.

Martyn Fresher and Mark Thompson swam in two and three events respectively, Charlotte Shaw six, sisters Katie and Molly McGowen swam five between them including the same freestlye relay, Luke Ruggles four and Luke Cumbridge five.

Other Marlin competitors were: Keira Mavin, Hannah Jordan, Jessica Rayner and Garry Mavin.

The mixed cannon relay team was made up of Luke Cumbridge, Hayden Courten, Jessica Shaw, Charlotte Shaw, Georgia Ambrose, Jacob Cowin, Thomas Hanley, Danielle Rayner and Mark Thompson, who helped Marlins win.

Final points: March Marlins 158 points, Diss Otters 156, First Strokes 147, Bottisham 131, Chatteris Kingfishers 78.