March AC ace Justin runs best time in Canada

In a busy day for March AC, Justin Elvidge achieved a personal best time of 3 hours 10 minutes and 33 seconds completing the Toronto Marathon, Canada, on Sunday.

This placed him 76th out of a field of 1,492 runners.

Nearer to home was the Bourne Run in the Woods Race with Sean Stacey completing the 10k course with an impressive 48 minutes and 26 seconds followed by Megan Stacey in 60.20. In the Milton Keynes Marathon Jonathan Farrow crossed the finish line in 4:02:13, followed by Dawn Veal in 4:53:07.

In the Mayor of Huntingdon 5 mile race, Sean Stacey was first home for the club in 37:44.

Other times: Teilo Pearce 41:21pb, Jon Long 41:27, Megan Stacey 45:54. Fun Run: Luke Gardner 10:05; followed by: Archie Bullman 10:26, Matthew Gardner 11:56, Sarah Bullman 18:59, Cerys Pearce 21:09, Louise Pearce 21:09.

In the PACTRAC Duathlon Mick Stacey was fifth overall with a time of 1:45:34.

Other times: Chris Lawrence 1:51:56 (11th), Jevan Robertson 1:52:10 (13th), Phil Beldom 2:09:09 (17th).

Halstead Marathon took place on Sunday and Gaelle Bryant clocked 4 hours and 44 minutes. The Sleaford Half Marathon had four runners complete the course led home by Justin Showell in a time of 1:38:00, Tom Orr 1:48:41pb, Jon Long 1:52:27 and Nina Markillie 2:08:35.

l The Fenland Running Club Spring Marathon programme culminated with the Halstead and Essex Marathon on Sunday. A challenge in the rolling north Essex countryside started with perfect conditions but halfway through turned hot in the midday sunshine.

In a field of 390 finishers, Ellen Connolly finished 123rd in a new PB time of 3:49:37 and Carol Bowett, running her first marathon, was 265th in 4:30:50.

In the Sleaford Striders Half Marathon, Tim Chapman was 33rd out of 392 with 1:31:45 and Gilly Anderson 351st continued her steady improvement with a new PB of 2:19:56.