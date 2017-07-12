March AC runner Karen scoops first lady prize

March AC’s Pauline Boyd completed her first Olympic distance triathlon on Sunday in the Norwich Triathlon finishing in 3hrs 11mins (swim 34mins; cycle 1hr 27mins; run 64mins).

Club members entered four teams into the Grafham Water Marathon Relay.

First team home was SLAM in 3:11:55 (Lee Carey, Simon Render, Mike Boxall), 2nd team Fay’s Flowers in 3:58:43 (Fay Scrivener, Harry Littlemore, Tom Orr); 3rd team Wednesday Hill Billies in 4:14:58 (Michelle Seward, Amy Ellis, Mark Darlow) and 4th team in 4:37:31 Lavinias L Plate Leopards: (Mark Oakerbee, Sarah Lemmon & Nina Markilie).

Willingham Fen Gallop 10k saw three members compete and first home was Karen Patterson in a time of 42:52 getting first lady prize and claiming the ladies course record. Justin Showell finished in 46:00mins and Joice Showell in 56:00mins.

Chloe Martin-Brown took to the streets of London, racing in the British 10k and finishing in 64:20.