March AC trio tackle double marathon race

March AC members Emma Tuck, Dave Burgess and Alan Brown gave themselves the challenge of completing the double marathon race through the Cotswolds on Saturday.

All three successfully completed the course in 12 hours seven minutes and 27 seconds, coming 63rd, 64th and 65th out of 328 runners.

MAC

Emma was 15th lady in a field of 110 other ladies. Nearer to home some of the club entered the Sutton Beast race. First home was Justin Elvidge in a time of 42 minutes and 25 seconds, placing him seventh overall.

The juniors took part in the fun run and Liam Lambert superbly completed the course in 11 minutes 34 seconds and winning second prize.

Other times were: Beast Run - Mike Boxall 42:42 (8th), Simon Render 46:06, Rachel Boxall 55:38, Karen Dando 58:08. Fun Run – Liam Lambert 11:34 (2nd), Luke Gardner 11:53 (5th and 1st in Age Cat), Eddie Boxall 12:18 (7th), Mike Boxall 12:21 (1st in Age Cat), Matthew Gardner 13:34, Martin Gardner 13:43 (1st in Age Cat), Lily Fivesah 14:14, Madelaine Boxall 17:04, Ellie Fiveash 17:30.

The first of the Peterborough Grand Prix Series got underway on Wednesday at Ferry Meadows with Hugo Bryant entering his first of the senior races. He had an amazing run and completed the 5k course in 20 minutes and 31 seconds.

Other times: Geraldine Larham 20:16, Wayne Stimson 20:17, Liam Lambert 21:59, Martin Gardner 24:18, Tina Lambert 24:55, Frances Cooke 27:39, Bill Swalding 29:18, Pat Brown 34:06 3k – Serge Lambert 15:26.

l Fenland Running Club had a good showing of 14 members at the first of the six Peterborough Grand Prix 5K races on Wednesday.

The first race, at Ferry Meadows hosted by Nene Valley Harriers, attracted 354 finishers and saw four sub-20 minute 5Ks from FRC runners and a couple of personal bests (PBs). Martin Jennings had a flying PB and newcomer Lucy Hicks will shortly see a sub-30 minute 5K within her grasp.

Full results: Martin Jennings 12th 17:04 (PB); Andrew Plume 16th 17:17; Rod Sinnott 65th 19:27; Bethan Everson 81 19:58; Tim Chapman 100th 20:22; Dan Wate 101st 20:23; Andre Pittock 118th 20:45; Maire Irlam 168th 22:10; Ann Trett 182nd 22:41; Ian King 212th 23:59; Jane Greenwood 248th 25:08; Larissa Follen 273rd 26:29; Julie Garner 318th 29:15; Lucy Hicks 328th 30:21 (PB).

Sixteen members took a much harder challenge on Saturday/Sunday as FRC entered a team of four and a team of eight runners in the first running of Monster Racing’s Ambit 24-hour challenge in Thetford Forest at High Lodge.

With a course completely off-road through little used tracks in the forest, the 24-hour relay saw runners challenged with scorching sun, high winds and the eerie sounds of foxes and deer barking at night.

The race consisted of a single 11K lap with teams challenged to complete as many laps as possible within 24hrs.

The ‘quad’ team (Inspired Fenland) of Mike Chapman (captain), Andre Pittock, Tim Chapman and Martin Jennings managed an outstanding six laps apiece to give 24 laps, completing 264 kilometres in a time of 22:11:17, which gave them second place in the prizes.

The ‘octet’ team (Gold for Go) of Tracy Adams, Nicky Jennings, Ellen Connolly, Julie Garner, Sarah Gauvin, Jane Greenwood (captain), Maire Irlam and Alen Bird also completed an astonishing 22 laps for a total of 242km and another second place prize. All participants vowed to be “back again next year”.