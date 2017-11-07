March athlete Bremner is hot stuff in Frostbite League

Fenland Running Club fielded a much weakened side at the second Frostbite Friendly League and slid further down the league table as a result.

With several runners still in the USA taking part in the New York Marathon, there were 20 who made it to the FFL race two at Nene Park Ferry Meadows hosted by Bushfield Joggers which had a record number of 576 finishers.

First FRC man home was Sean Connolly and first lady was Maire Kay. New members running their first Frostbite were Steve Bennington, Stacie Youngs and Paula Connolly.

Results: Sean Connolly 62nd 32:28; Tim Chapman 104th 33:53; Andre Pittock 144th 35:40; Richard Agger 162nd 35:40; John Chapman 212th 37:14; Maire Kay 289th 39:21; Sarah Gauvin294th 39:31; Steve Bennington 336th 40:44; Bob Hicks 364th 42:10; Derek Barsby 373rd 42:41; Jane Greenwood 375th 42:41; Neil Bailey 399th 43:45; Carol Slater-Garner 421st 44;37; Gemma Read 425th 44:40; Stacie Youngs 445th 45;20; Larissa Follen 469th 46:42; Gilly Anderson 500th 48:36; Cheryl Chapman 511th 49:20; Sarah Rippon 516th 49:49; Paula Connolly 562nd 58:06.

Still in Cambridgeshire, Elisabeth Sennitt Clough ran at the Lode Half Marathon and finished 57th out of 201 runners in a time of 1:46:33 and fifth in her age category.

FRC members continued their exploits over in the USA where Denise Griffin and Alan Bird took part in the Dash To The Finish Line 5K which was a prelude to the New York Marathon raced by Paul Griffin and Rod Sinnott.

In the 5K Denise finished in 25:57 and Alan finished in 25:59. In the Marathon, Rod had a great run to finish in 3:21:10 with Paul not far behind in 3:33:33.

l Although the temperature matched the Frostbite League name on Sunday the weather didn’t put off any March AC runners.

Both the seniors and juniors were well represented. With 576 runners in the senior race Billy Bremner stormed home in a time of 30:09, securing 25th place overall.

First for the ladies was Emma Tuck, 89th overall and with a time of 33.21.

The juniors had a great result, finishing seventh overall on the day. Alfie McIntyre was first home for the team in 8 minutes 44 seconds.

Times − Seniors: Billy Bremner 30.09, Dave Burgess 31:54, Gary Ashby 32:37, Mike Boxall 33:08, Emma Tuck 33:21, Wayne Stimson 34:11, Andrew Larham 34:32, Mark Salmons 34:38, Mick Stacey 34:44, Geraldine Larham 35:23, Chris Lawrence 36:34, Paul Hensby 36:51, Andrew Wool 37:06, Simon Render 37:34, Tony Epps 37:35, Brian Harding 37:44, Bryan Newman 38:10, Martin Gardner 39:19, Alan Brown 40:13, Jon Long 40:14, Bryan Goodenough 40.36, Mark Darlow 40:44, Nik Okerika 41:47, Malcolm Hunt 41:51, Tina Lambert 42:00, Dawn Veal 43:21, Gaelle Bryant 44:17, Scott Bywater 45:06, Abigail Jeeves 46:19, Bill Swadling 47:18, Agnesa Josta 47:43, Pat Brown 54:07.

Juniors: Alfie McIntyre 8:44, Liam Lambert 9:24, Luke Cumbridge 10:24, Archie Wilkinson 10:41, Eddie Boxall 11:00, Jake Carey 11:38, Liliy Fiveash 11:38,Serge Lambert 11:42, Paul Bryant 11:55, Oliver Harding 12:06, Megan Davies 13:00, Bronwyn Davies 14:09, Amy Rudd 14:11, Maddy Boxall 14:21, Alex Cartwright 15:38.