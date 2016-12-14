March athletes seal Frostbite series best result

March AC Seniors had another strong finish in the third race of the Frostbite Friendly cross country league on Sunday at Hinchingbrooke Park hosted by Hunts AC.

With a muddy terrain to overcome the aim is to get seven men and three ladies home in the highest position amongst the field. Out of 424 other runners from 17 local clubs March had its scoring team over the line by position number 118th, their best result this series.

Leading the club home was Billy Bremner with a time of 31 minutes 50 seconds 38th overall. Toni Alcaraz led the ladies home in a superb time of 35 minutes 6 minutes.

The juniors also had a strong team and came seventh on the day out of 15 clubs.

Alfie McIntyre was first home with a time of 9 minutes 59 seconds; 15th place.

Times: Billy Bremner 31:50, Andrew Larham 33:12, Mick Stacey 33:22, Michael Salter 33:41, Peter West 34:14, Mike Boxall 34:16, Toni Alcaraz 35:06, Geraldine Larham 35:18, Karen Patterson 35:22, Justin Showell 35:58, Debra Wait 36:03, Lee Carey 36:04, Rhys Davies 36:08, Wayne Stimson 37:25, Phil Beldom 37:35, Darren Moat 38:03, Bryan Goodenough 41:55, Jon Long 42:52, Malcolm Hunt 53:21, Stephen Cowell 43:35, Dawn Veal 43:53, Gaelle Bryant 44:22, Fred Amps 45:08, Mark Darlow 45:42, Fay Scrivener 46:28, Bill Swadling 47:51, Karen Dando 48:31, Tina Lambert 48:59, Mark Oakerbee 49:20, Suzanne 52:25 Junior times – Alfie McIntyre 9:59, Hugo Bryant 10:13, Sean Stacey 10:56, Liam Lambert 11:37, Alfie Skinner 12:23, Qyv Alcaraz 12:46, Paul Bryant 13:02, Kyle Sharman 13:03, Lily Fiveash 13:35, Kacey Sharman 16:23, Bronwen Davies 16:30.

n Seventeen Fenland Running Club members slipped and slid around a muddy Hinchingbrooke Park. FRC finished 13th on the day but maintained their 12th position overall after three races.

Paul Wiegand managed to be last scoring runner despite three tumbles and severe cuts on his elbow and knee and Sarah Rippon had her own battle over the last mile chasing down another local runner, Suzanne Muckley from March AC who managed to hold off Sarah by just a second. Husband and wife team of Martin and Nicky Jennings led home the men and ladies.

Results: Martin Jennings 33rd, 31:24; Sean Connolly 51st, 33.05; Rod Sinnott 61st, 33:35; Tim Chapman 95th, 34:56; Richard Agger 143rd, 36:37.

John Chapman 148th, 36:52; Paul Wiegand 191st, 38:49; Ian King 207th, 39:36; Ian Milburn 210th, 39:46; Nicky Jennings 219th, 40:07; Maire Irlam 225th, 40:25.

Jay Gilbert 249th, 41:34; Paul Griffin 250th, 41:36; Derrick Barsby 313th, 45:07; Jane Greenwood 324th, Sarah Rippon 400th, 52:26; Barbara Wellborn 412th, 54:33