March Athletics Club host Whitemoor five-mile race

March Athletics Club hosted the Whitemoor five-mile race and the Darren’s Dash 1.5 mile fun run on Sunday.

Darren Biggs Electrical Services kindly sponsored the Darrens Dash 1.5 mile race which had 131 entries.

March AC junior Liam Lambert was third in the race with a time of 9 minutes 23 seconds, closely followed by fellow club member Luke Gardner fourth in 9 minutes 30 seconds.

For the five-mile race, the club was proud to see two local runners Glen and Dan Watts return home especially for the race.

Both runners, who now compete for Shaftsbury Barnet, crossed the line in first and second respectively in amazing times of 26 minutes 35 seconds and 27 minutes 21 seconds.

The first March competitor home was Jevan Robertson in a time of 28.49.

March Ladies pulled out all of the stops as Toni Alcaraz was second lady home in a time of 33.36, and Geraldine Larham, third lady, in 34.29.

The Vet 40 female winner was EmmaTuck with a time of 35.14 and Vet 45 winner was Karen Patterson in 35.26.

March AC would like to thank everyone for their support in making the event a huge success.