March Bears edge St Neots rugby friendly

March Bears 17 St Neots 2nds 14

March, who have not played a match for two weeks, were supposed to be in Greene King Division Two West league action, but the game got cancelled so a robust friendly against St Neots 2nd XV was organised.

MFCP

St Neots took advantage of a lapse in concentration, and opened the scoring with a converted try.

Bears absorbed the pressure and the trusted boot of Ed Cribb relieved it by kicking the ball into touch several times.

March got back to their game plan and several phases of rucking and mauling resulted in skipper James Knight crashing over just before half-time for an unconverted try.

In the second half Bears used their dominance in the line-outs and flanker Dan Ryan powered over for a try converted by Gareth Edwards to give them the lead 12-7. Then forward Scot Conway finished off superb interplay between the forwards for an unconverted try.

St Neots were rewarded with a converted try and with a few minutes left on the clock March had to put their bodies on the line to keep St Neots from scoring.

Cribb had an inspired performance at stand-off. Next weekend: another friendly away to Thorney.