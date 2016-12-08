March bowlers get into Christmas spirit

The last competition of 2016 run by Cambridgeshire Short Mat Bowls Association was a fun day triples at March Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday.

Everyone entered into the spirit of the day by either wearing seasonal colours or dressing up.

The winners of the best costumes were Roly Fincham and Viv Hempsell – who provided the raffle and quizzes – with Mary Fox winning a prize for her upcycled bowling shirt.

The results of the competition were: first place Dawn Fincham, Graham Lunn and Roly Fincham - 8 points +17 shots, 2 Jean Retchless, Charlie Waling and Derek Retchless - 6 shots +16 shots, 3 Rob Bonello, Gwen Siggee and Jayne Thorpe - 6 shots +12 shots.

Remaining team results: Joyce Needham, Michael Hempsell and Viv Hempsell - 4 points +3, Doreen Butcher, Judith Fox and Ray Fox - 4 points +4 shots, Margaret Strang, Linda White and Rosemary Cooper - 1 point -22 shots, Mary Fox, Geoff Ward and Barry Fox - 6 points +8 shots, Jenny Mortlock, Janet Hinson and Josie Charter - 2 points -11 shots, Dave Mortlock, Garry Flack and Edna Ruggles - 3 points -8 shots, Margaret Rea, Patrick Bretagne and Barrie Newton - 4 points +11 shots and Very Emery, June Bridgestock and John Franklin - 2 points -16 shots.