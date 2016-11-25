March bowlers raise £400 for Poppy Appeal

Seventy-eight short mat bowlers played in the Poppy Appeal Triples competition at March Indoor Bowls Club on Sunday.

It was a great atmosphere and the added bonus of raising £408 for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The top three teams were – in third place R Bonello, G Siggee and J Thorpe with 8 points and +26 shots, second D Fane, D Miller and D Adams from Suffolk with 8 shots and +31 shots and the winners R Richardson, S Page and J Page with 8 points and +32 shots.

The results for the remaining 23 teams were: D Butcher, J Fox, R Fox 4 (-8); S Graham-Cameron, T Hart, J Peters 4 (0); D Baker, M Hastings, B Cousins 8 (+19); D Deller, S Deller, P Martell 0 (-39); J Paddy, P Fayers, N Martin 4 (+1); S Smith, G Smith, C Roberts 4 (+5); R Paddy, M Paddy, S Brinkley 4 (-1); M Taylor, L Fyson, M Fyson 2 (-11); L Crowe, J Jarvis, M Boswell 8 (+22); J Goff, M Mee, J Goff 4 (+19); M Newton, V Hempsell, J Russell 6 (+21); L White, R Cooper, T Croucher 2 (-28); H Dale, M Nobbs, S Selby 3 (-11); B Newton, G Russell, P Bretagne 2 (-13); D Fincham, G Lunn, R Fincham 4 (+23); M Rea, S Smith, L Mitchell 2 (-15); M Bell, J Spriggs, D Warriner 2 (+6); M Thrush, A Bynam, D Hill 0 (-20); L Rogers, V Ware, E Perfitt 2 (-13); M Fox, B Fox, G Ward 4 (+17); J Charter, P Claridge, J Mortlock 7 (+2); D Claridge, D Mortlock, E Ruggles 6 (-9); R Mayhew, A Barnett, I Ruggles 0 (-69).

A very big thank you to everyone for their support, help and generous donations of raffle prizes.

Pictured: The winners, from left: R Richardson, J Page and S Page.