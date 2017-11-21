March Bowls Club triples raises money for RBL Poppy Appeal

On November 11 at March Indoor Bowls Club 19 teams of short mat bowlers took part in an annual triples competition to raise money for the RBL Poppy Appeal.

This produced another enjoyable day, resulting in a total of £340 being donated.

The winning team from Suffolk were Nora Martin, Pam Fayers and John Paddy with 8 points +21 shots, second from Letchworth Sam Salmon, Mick Thrush and Alan Hare with 7 points +15 shots and third the Cambridgeshire team of Brenda & Charlie Waling and Derek Retchless with 6 points +21 shot.

The remaining results were: Sheila Page, Rosemary Richardson and John Page - 5 points +5 shots; Margaret Strang, Linda White and Rosemary Cooper - 4pts +5 shots; Mary Fox, Geoff Ward and Barry Fox - 2pts -16 shots; Margaret & Barrie Newton and Janet Russell - 3pts -7 shots; Steve Lee, Chris Plaice and Gerry Russell - 4pts +8 shots; Mavis Mellor, Evelyn Perfitt and Val Ware - 0 pts -24 shots; Bob Tills, Anyta & Alan Francis - 2pts -14 shots; Rob Bonello, Jayne Thorpe and Gwen Siggee - 2pts -5 shots; Tessa Deal, Sandra Smith and Liz Mitchell - 6pts -2 shots; Dawn Fincham, Jean Retchless and Roly Fincham - 6pts +15 shots; June Bridgestock, Vera Emery and Colin Buck - 4pts -2 shots; Ivor Jenkins, David Grant and Marion Cooper - 1 point -24 shots; Margaret Hare, Dee Davidson and Pam Westrope - 4pts -6 shots; David Warriner, Patrick Bretagne and Alex MacFarlane - 4pts -10 shots; Doreen Butcher, Judith Fox and Ray Fox - 4pts +6 shots; and Mary Paddy, Erika & Neil Thomas - 4pts +3 shots.