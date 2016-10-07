March boxer Joe captures Eastern title

March ABC’s Joe Steed has become Eastern Counties senior boxing champion.

It was Joe’s debut in senior championships. He had previously won national junior novice championships. Joe, 18, boxed against an older and physically stronger opponent – James Blore from Halstead Boxing Club. The March boxer won by a split decision after a hard three rounds. Superior movement and skills were keys to his victory.

Coach, David Cole, said: “Joe boxed brilliantly in the first round catching his opponent with clear shots and spinning around avoiding counter punches.

“Blore caught Joe with some heavy blows in the second round but Joe held the ground and started coming back at the end of the round. In the third round he has shown a lot of heart and managed to push forward and get a judge’s decision. It was a great performance by Joe and he made the club proud.”

Joe said after the match: “It was a tough fight, and I had dig deep, thank you for everyone’s support!”

Joe has progressed to the national pre-quarter finals in Harlow on Sunday. He will box against the winner of London.