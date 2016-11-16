March boxer Shaun bags first win of season

Shaun Simpson from March Boxing Club has won his first match this season, getting a decision against Sam Burton from Hucknall Boys ABC.

Shaun, for whom it was a fourth boxing contest, started slowly in the first round. Second and third rounds showed that he is a better boxer and secured him the overall win.

Coach David Cole said: “It was very entertaining bout to watch, the best one on the night. It wasn’t very technical but both guys push forward and blows exchanges made the crowd delighted.”

Shaun, 27, who is unbeaten in his last three bouts is looking forward to another match on Saturday and March Club’s home show that will take place on December 2 at Braza Club.

He said: “After a four month lay off it was good to shake off the ring rust in a three-round hard fought contest on the road in the boy’s own backyard.

“After a slow start in round 1 I felt like I came back stronger into rounds 2 and 3 to take the win in a scrappy contest. I’ll go back in the gym learning and putting right my mistakes, moving forward to November 19.”