March boxer Smith stays unbeaten

March Boxing Club hosted its dinner show at the Braza Club on Friday, with 330 spectators watching 10 bouts.

First bout was between Josh Tanner from March and Jimmi Maloney from Trumpington Boxing Club.

Josh, who won his first bout the previous weekend in Chatteris, controlled the match securing a unanimous decision in a schoolboy 31kg contest.

March’s Tarley “Steam Train” Smith won against Boston ABC’s James Brittain in a 40kg schoolboy contest. A third win for Smith who is still unbeaten to date.

The third bout was a rematch between Robert Tanner from March and Levi Browning from St Ives Boxing Academy. Tanner lost the first contest and managed to get a decision after a very good performance.

Mark Smith, last year’s national championships finalist, lost against a strong opponent from Worcester City – Ryan Jones in a 31kg schoolboy bout which was stopped in the third round.

Acer Smith (March) lost to Martin McDonagh from White Hart Lane Boxing Club after a close bout of very fast, 13 year-old southpaws. They both landed some good shots.

Junior Connor Brazil from March faced Callum Parker from Boston ABC. In the first round Brazil showed great skills and gained advantage over his opponent. But Parker in the second and third round secured the victory.

Another March boxer, Joe Steed, former national junior champion, couldn’t find a way to beat Norwich City ABC’s Lewis McAllister. Steed lost a point due to a warning and lost a bout by unanimous decision.

Regan Lazenby, semi-finalist of national championships in three consecutive years, faced Welsh representative, Emyr Parry from Caernarfon ABC in the youth contest. Lazenby, in his 27th bout, showed his experience winning by split decision. Both boxers showed great skills and ring craft.

March’s Shaun Simpson beat Tait Toumany from White Hart Lane in a senior contest. It was a sixth victory in a row for the 27 year-old light heavyweight. Despite a significant reach advantage of Toumany, Simpson made his opponent miss most of the punches by great body movement using powerful and precise counter punches.

Other result: Harry Weader (Trumpington BC) beat Nathan Underwood (Terry Allen Unique ABC) by judges’ decision.

Patsy Smith was presented the award for the most successful boxer of last season for winning the NABC national championships. Patsy’s opponent pulled out at the last minute. All trophies were presented by Steve Barclay, Member of Parliament.

March Boxing Club thank supporters, volunteers and David Cole, who matched all the bouts.