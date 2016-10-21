March Boxing Club duo seal split decision victories

Two boxers from March Boxing Club tasted success in Birmingham last Friday.

Katie Edwards, in her second-ever match, faced Stacey Stray from Small Heath Boxing Club. Katie took a fight on a short, two days’ notice. In the first round Katie was struggling to get a right distance boxing against a shorter and fast girl.

In the second round she improved and managed to land some good shots. In the decisive round the March boxer seemed a little tired but showed tremendous heart and managed to stay on top of the rival securing a split decision victory.

Regan Lazenby squared against Small Heath promising boxer Tafary Rouse. This 73kg contest showed the skill and craft of both boxers.

Regan managed to secure a split decision. In the first round Rouse managed to keep the March boxer away and took a lead on the scorecards. However Regan’s experience showed, outboxing his opponent in the next two rounds.

Coach Rafal Tichanow said: “March’s southpaw works hard in the gym and dedicates a big part of his life to boxing and he shows promise for the future.”

Katie was boxing again on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the national development championships in Banbury. Her opponent was Clarissa Rougier from London Community Club, the finalist of Haringey Cup last season and a much more experienced boxer.

Katie wasn’t fazed by her opponent’s achievements and tried her best to defeat her. It wasn’t enough however as the LCB boxer managed to keep Katie away with the long range straight punches and utilising her significant height advantage. The judges scored the bout to Rougier and Katie is out of the competition.