March Fen Tigers Goalball founder Perry nominated for monthly world award

Laura Perry and Dan Roper from Fen Tigers Goalball Club last month both represented Great Britain in the European B Championships in Portugal.

Both women’s and men’s team had great success with the women’s team winning gold and finished the tournament undefeated and the men’s team winning the silver medal. This means both teams are promoted to the European A league facing some of the best teams in the world at the moment. Perry was also the top goal scorer of the tournament.

Perry has also been nominated for Allianz athlete of the month, one of only five in the world. People can vote via links on Facebook or at www.paralympic.org.

Perry and Roper set the club up at the beginning of the year.

The vote for the award ends at midday today (Friday, November 11).

The link to where people can vote is:

https://m.paralympic.org

You just have to scroll down and then vote.