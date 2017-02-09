March GER ace matches 25-year-old record

Stephen Carrett is enjoying a golden period playing county darts for Cambridgeshire and at super league level for March GER.

The 59 year-old hit a 38.54 (115.62) average in his super league game which has not been achieved in more than 25 years – the last person to do this feat was Kevin Spiolek.

Carrett is hoping to get some sponsorship this year to do the BDO tour to help him qualify for the Lakeside finals in 2018.

Recently the veteran reached the final of the PDC UK open qualifiers at Riley’s Norwich and got into the quarter-finals of the UK Open.

The Nordelph ace thanks Metro Rod Cambridge and Sage Electrical for the sponsorship they gave last year.