March Golf Club fundraising for Mind charity

March Golf Club Ladies section have been fundraising for Mind mental health charity.

A cheque for £500 was presented to Lady captain Fiona Wood by Brian Caddy of Lookout Call, who said: “We are very pleased to support Fiona in supporting CPSL Mind at a time when mental health awareness is so important and specialist charities like Mind are providing vital services which greatly assist the NHS.”

Fiona Wood is pictured receiving the cheque from Brian Caddy. Zoe Doherty from Mind was also in attendance as they are Fiona’s chosen charity for the year and the donation will be added to existing funds raised. The anticipated final donation will be more than £4,000.