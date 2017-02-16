March Golf Club reveal new 2017 captains

March Golf Club have unveiled their new captains for 2017.

Ivan Roberts is the new club captain and Fiona Wood is the lady captain (both pictured right).

Both are really looking forward to the challenge. They have also chosen Mind as the charity they jointly wish to support this year.

This is a charity close to both Ivan and Fiona’s hearts.

Ivan said: “Mental health is fast becoming a growing concern in this country, affecting around 1-in-4 at any one time. Organisations such as Mind can provide valuable support to those who are affected and help to reduce the stigma around this issue, enabling sufferers to have the confidence to seek help. We are delighted to be able to support Mind for our joint captains’ charity during 2017 here at March Golf Club.”

Peterborough & Fenland Mind is the local mental health charity whose job it is to promote good mental health, and to develop and run services and projects to help serve local people with mental health problems including anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and eating disorders.

The first fundraising event at the club is on Saturday, March 11, where Fiona will be hosting the third ladies’ captain charity dinner. This popular event is organised and run by some of the lady members and is open to both members and non-members.

Anyone wishing to support the charity by attending the meal can get further details and tickets from Michael Simpson on 01354 652364.