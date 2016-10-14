March Kickboxer Freya goes after world championship treble

A teenage kickboxer from March flies out to Portugal later this month in search of an amazing world championship treble.

Sixteen-year-old Freya Molloy won three gold medals at the world kickboxing championships in 2014 and repeated the feat last year.

Now she’s looking to make it three in a row in the six-day championships that start on Thursday, October 27.

Her bid for a third successive triumph is being backed by Fenland District Council, which has given her a discounted membership at the George Campbell Centre to help her keep in tip-top shape.

A former student at Neale-Wade Academy, Freya is a member of the British Chinese Kickboxing Association (BCKA) club in Peterborough and part of Team England, based in Corby.

She left Neale-Wade in the summer and is now a student at the College of West Anglia’s Nursing and Paramedic Academy in King’s Lynn.

Previously she has been training six times a week at various venues, including weekends in Corby. But her studies have posed a few problems with that, so she is using the George Campbell to maintain her full-on fitness regime.

“Now I’m at college in King’s Lynn, I can’t get to some of the training sessions,” said Freya.

“I need to keep up my fitness and build my strength and stamina to keep me in good shape for Portugal, so it’s great to be able to use the facilities at the George Campbell. I’ll carry on using them after the championships to help me continue to develop my strength and technique.

“I’m really grateful for the support I’m getting from the council. Competing at the Olympics would be my ultimate goal but that would depend on lots of different things.”

Centre manager Andy Cornwell said: “We’ve given Freya a discounted ‘Anytime’ membership for six months, which means she gets four free personal training sessions and access to unlimited gym use, fitness classes, swimming and sauna.

“We’re also offering her a free programme review every four to six weeks to keep her programme fresh and challenging and a free health MOT and fitness assessment every 12 weeks so that she can track her progress.”

Councillor Michelle Tanfield, Fenland District Council’s Cabinet member responsible for leisure and young people, said: “Freya is a great example and we’re delighted to be able to support her and other similarly talented young people.

“Our centres have great facilities and dedicated staff who can tailor appropriate individual training programmes. We wish her the best of luck in next week’s championships.”

Following her success at the 2014 championships Freya was described by Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing as “a phenomenal role model for other students”.

Her previous medals have come in the girls 13-15 age group. She has won golds in the individual and light contact sections and in the points team event.

Her other local backers include Smurfit Kappa and the Oliver Cromwell hotel.

Taekwondo is the martial art that is currently part of the Olympics but karate will be added to the Tokyo Games in 2020.