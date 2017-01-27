March ladies scoop team running prize at Folksworth 15

The weather couldn’t have been any better for the 15-mile road race at Folksworth on Sunday as a strong March AC team bagged prizes.

Toni Alcaraz was the first lady home for the club and won 4th lady prize and 2nd vet 40, with a personal best time of 1 hour 42 minutes and 37 seconds.

March Athletic Club at Folksworth 15

With Geraldine Larham not far from winning 1st vet 45 prize, Karen Patterson completed the team which secured the 1st ladies team prize. Andrew Larham won 1st vet 55 with a time of 1.42.07 and putting him 51st overall.

Pat Norris had an excellent run which won her vet 65 prize.

Leading the club home in an impressive time of 1 hour 38 minutes and 5 seconds, 31st overall, was Jevan Robertson.

Correct chip times: 50th Justin Elvidge 1:42:05, 52nd Andrew Larham (vet 55) 1:42:07, 57th Billy Bremner 1:42:37, 65th Geraldine Larham (vet 45) 1:43:50, 80th Karen Patterson 1:46:23, 180th Phillip Beldom 2:00:37, 194th Chris Lawrence 2:01:05, 201st Justin Showell 2:02:12, 223rd Brian Harding 2:04:49, 246th Thomas Orr 2:07:20, 253rd Dawn Veal 2:08:58, 274th Martin Littlemore 2:13:23, 299th Malcolm Hunt 2:18:02, 311th Mark Darlow 2:20:25, 316th Mark Oakerbee 2:20:55, 322nd Tina Lambert 2:21:38, 345th Stephen Cowell 2:27:09, 375th Nina Markillie 2:32:12, 404th Pat Norris (vet 65) 2:38:28, Fay Scrivener 2:38:30, 414th Amy Ellis 2:47:08 and 421st Sarah Westbrook 2:55:18.

Bethan Everson

l Eighteen Fenland Running Club members raced in the Yaxley Runners Folksworth 15 just south of Peterborough in a huge field of 426 finishers,

Rod ‘Rocket’ Sinnott was first home for FRC 47th overall but fifth in his age group in a PB time of 1:41:08, First lady home was Bethan Everson in 1:50:12 and Jane Greenwood and Ann Trett were 2nd and 5th in their age group categories respectively and there were also PBs for Tom Richards and Ian King.

Full results: Rod Sinnott 47th 1:41:05 (PB); Ryan Jones 63rd 1:43:25; Tim Chapman 67th 1:43:51; Sean Connolly 92nd 1:47:52; Tom Richards 101st 1:49:31 (PB); Bethan Everson 109th 1:50:12; Dan Wate 135th 1:54:31; Ann Trett 139th 1:55:11; Sarah Gauvin 181st 2:00:22; Paul Griffin 198th 2;01:18; John Shaw 226th 2:05:07; Nicky Jennings 231st 2:05:53; Ian King 241st 2;07:26 (PB); Carol Bowett 252nd 2;09:16; Jane Greenwood 292nd 2:15:47; Sam Lyddiatt 337th 2:24:19; Larissa Follen 2:29:28; Denise Griffin 359th 2:30:00.