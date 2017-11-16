March Mark Farnham Tae Kwon-Do student Harry passes Black Belt 1st Dan

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do have had much success at Black Belt gradings with 499 Black Belt passes.

There are now 15 schools throughout East Anglia with hundreds of students training every week. Most Schools have produced Black Belts over the years, including two 6th Dan grades, which is the first Master Grade.

Each year two Black Belt gradings are at Bristol. This is a very hard level to achieve as it takes at least 3½ years of hard work and dedication to reach 1st Dan Black Belt and the higher Dans take considerably longer.

Each Dan grade takes a minimum of that number of years to achieve i.e. a 3rd Dan will take a minimum of 3 years training after you have achieved 2nd Dan.

All students perform in front of four 8th Dan Masters and one 9th Dan Grand Master which is the Black Belt panel, each of these Masters have over 40 years of Tae Kwon Do experience.

The Grading was held on the weekend of October 13 and the results are as follows: for March Black Belt 1st Dan (1st Degree) Harry Perring.

Anyone interested in learning Martial Arts and Tae Kwon-Do in a friendly fun atmosphere should contact Mark Farnham

