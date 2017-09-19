March Marlin Martin swims in World Masters

Martyn Fresher, a March Marlins Master swimmer, competed in the 55-59 year age group at the 17th World Masters Championship event in Budapest with more than 7,000 Master swimmers taking part.

Fresher achieved great success in all of his races, placing 18th in the 50m Breaststroke, 26th in the 200m Breaststroke, 28th in the 200 IM and 33rd in the 50m Freestyle.

March’s Master swimmers are an elite, successful squad who train alongside the junior and senior members.

l Wisbech Swimming Club in Round 5 of the Junior Fenland League at Thetford finished just seven points behind the much larger City of Peterborough Swimming Club ‘A’.

Wisbech achieved 21 new personal best times in 44 events, for 13 first, 15 second and five third places. Two swimmers each achieved two wins, Joe Tierney (13/U 50m backstroke and freestyle) and Millie Harris (9-years 50m freestyle and 25m butterfly).

Wisbech go into the final, at Peterborough on October 7, in first place.

Many of WSC’s junior team had also been in action during the County Development Championships at Whittlesey. Some 28 swimmers competed in 119 races, achieving an incredible 98 new PB times. Wisbech came away with 42 medals, golds going to Sophie Fenner (three gold, one silver, two bronze), Ben Knowles (two gold), Olivia Rowell (two gold, two silver, one bronze), Ben Eden (two gold, two silver), Nicole Guarino (two gold), Oscar Smithee (one gold) and Henry Leach (one gold, one silver).

The club is raising funds to replace the starting blocks and competition lane ropes at its Hudson Centre home. You can help by dropping your Tesco Bags of Help token into the Wisbech Swimming Club box which is available until the end of October in the town’s Tesco store on Cromwell Road.