March Marlins third in B Final

Honeymoon couple Mrs and Mrs Brown (previously known as Justin Brown and Kristy Burton) packed their Fenland Running Club vests in their honeymoon luggage and flew the FRC flag at the Wiki wiki 5k in Hawaii. All off road, it was hot! hot! hot! not to mention up hill!. Justin was 21st in a time of 24.03 and Kristy 63rd in 35.09 out of a field of 102. Meanwhile, Paulina Zub chased a new PB in Gdansk in Poland. Having come close at the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough the week before, Paulina's determination to better her time was rewarded on a visit home when she represented Fenland RC in the Gdansk Half Marathon Gdansk half marathon on Sunday and achieved a new PB in time of 1:47:39. With a fairly flat course the running conditions were good overall although windy on the return loop back to the shelter of the City centre for the finish. Ian King was the sole FRC runner at the opening 5K race of the Ryston Runners XC Series at Shouldham Warren on Sunday and finished in a time of 23:24. QvHc_t-2FW8S

March Marlins earned a hard fought third place at the JFL B Final at Peterborough on Saturday.

The young swimmers claimed 18 PBs and eight first places.

There were wins and PBs for Ciara Mason in 50m breast, Tilly Carter-Kitchingman in 50m free, Louis Beningfield in 50m back, Millie Pearce in 50m fly and Charlotte Shaw in 50m breast.

Other 1st places went to: Georgia Ambrose 50m fly and 50m breast, Luke Cumbridge 50m breast. PBs: Jack Dawson, Gracie Webb, Harry Dawson and Freddie Yates.

Results: 1 Huntingdon, 2 Peterborough B, 3 March, 4 Deepings, 5 Ely.