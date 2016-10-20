March Marlins third in B Final

March Marlins earned a hard fought third place at the JFL B Final at Peterborough on Saturday.

The young swimmers claimed 18 PBs and eight first places.

There were wins and PBs for Ciara Mason in 50m breast, Tilly Carter-Kitchingman in 50m free, Louis Beningfield in 50m back, Millie Pearce in 50m fly and Charlotte Shaw in 50m breast.

Other 1st places went to: Georgia Ambrose 50m fly and 50m breast, Luke Cumbridge 50m breast. PBs: Jack Dawson, Gracie Webb, Harry Dawson and Freddie Yates.

Results: 1 Huntingdon, 2 Peterborough B, 3 March, 4 Deepings, 5 Ely.