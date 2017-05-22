March martial artists qualify for WMO World Championships

On Sunday four students from Pro Martial Arts School in March represented the organisation’s Predator Fight Team at the WMO European Kickboxing Championships in Rugby.

Junior Leader Paige Harris (14) won the silver medal in the girls’ under 55kg continuous kickboxing.

Coach Stuart Harris won silver in the mens’ over 35 years and over 85kg continuus kickboxing.

Instructor Michael Davison won the bronze medal in the same category and Claire Schlie took silver in the womens’ over 69kg continuous category.

All four students have now qualified for the WMO World Championships to be held in Ireland later this year and represent Team England.