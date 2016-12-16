March Neale-Wade Academy U15 boys rugby team go district season unbeaten

March Neale-Wade Academy U15 boys rugby team have gone the entire district rugby season unbeaten.

The team have gone from strength to strength as the season has progressed, not conceding a single point after the second game. Over the league season they scored 295 points and only conceded 23. The boys have had praise from various people who have come to watch them.

On the back of his wonderful performances Ben Darrington has been invited to have trials with London Broncos.

Coach Mr Woollard stated: “Congratulations to the boys. The title comes on the back of some very good performances. This has been a four-year process to get to the standard where we are now. I am over the moon that the lads’ hard work and dedication has been rewarded.”

Results: Neale-Wade 58-12 Thomas Clarkson; Neale-Wade 64-11 Ely College; Witchford 0-30 Neale-Wade; Thomas Clarkson 0-64 Neale-Wade; Ely College 0-57 Neale-Wade; Neale-Wade 22-0 Witchford.

County Cup

Neale-Wade entered the competition at the quarter final stage, drawn away at Longsands Academy, St Neots.

The team was missing a few of its regular starters, but the rest of the boys pulled together to put in an outstanding first half performance to lead 55-5 at half time.

The final score saw Neale-Wade win 62-15. Try scorers on the day were Alex Watts, Lee Hunt, Kieran Wootten, Alfie Asher and Joshua Stowe.

Neale-Wade now travel away to Hinchingbrooke for the semi-final in the new year. Winning the fixture will see the team qualify for the tri-county tournament which sees the best teams from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk go head to head.