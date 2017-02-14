March oche aces star as Cambs up to fourth after victory at Warks

The weekend saw Cambridgeshire travel to Coventry and win 16-23 at Warwickshire in the Inter-County Premier Division.

Cambs went into the weekend in sixth place just two points behind Warwickshire, knowing an overall win would see Cambs climb above them.

The Ladies’ B lost 1-5, and the Men’s B gained a draw. The match award winner was Gary Robertson (March GER B).

Sunday saw the Ladies A’s Nadine Bentley beat 10-times Ladies World Champion, Trina Gulliver, 3-0 to give the team a 5-1 victory and the overall score was 12-12 before the Men’s A team match. They won 8-4 and the match award went to Ian Withers (March GER B).

This meant with the three bonus points for the overall win the final score was Warwickshire 16 Cambridgeshire 23. The league table has now confirmed that the win has seen Cambs climb up to fourth overall in the Premier Division.