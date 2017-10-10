March runner Bremner pips Fenland’s Jennings for Peterborough Perkins local pride

Some 27 March AC members took to the roads of Peterborough on Sunday and completed the Perkins Great Eastern Half Marathon.

Billy Bremner led the way and battled for a finish just ahead of local runner Martin Jennings by four seconds to take 60th place overall with a fantastic time of 1 hour 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

He was followed by Dave Burgess who gave another excellent performance in 1 hour 18 minutes and 58 seconds. Toni Alcaraz achieved a personal best (PB) time and was secondnd in her age group with a time of 1.27.16.

Times: Bremner 1.70.40 (60th), Burgess 1.18.58 (80th), Alcaraz 1.27.16 (216th), Mike Boxall 1.27.30 (223rd), Mick Stacey 1.29.58 (280th), Emma Tuck 1.30.40 (313th), Justin Showell 1.37.34 (548th), Brian Harding 1.37.42 (570th), Rhys Davies 1.40.25 (702nd), Bryan Newman 1.44.47 (899th), Alan Brown 1.45.35 (947th), Simon Render 1.45.54 (964th), John Fulcher 1.49.03 (1,171st), Jon Long 1.53.04 (1,437th), Laura Webb 1.56.04 (1,639th), Tina Lambert 1.57.35 (1,785th), Ed Palmer 2.02.36 (2,165th), Harry Littlemore 2.07.22 (2,456th), Scott Bywater 2.07.32 (2,470th), Fay Scrivener 2.07.41 (2,477th), Karen Dando 2.07.54 (2,493rd), Mark Oakerbee 2.10.08 (2,646th), Rachel Boxall 2.14.52 (2,929th), Sarah Lemmon 2.17.23 (3,070th), Pat Norris 2.21.51 (3,268th), Chris Andrew 2.24.49 (3,388th), Emma Parker 2.36.35 (3,756th)

l Thirty-two Fenland Running Club members ran the Perkins Run which had a massive field of 4,183 finishers.

For some it was their first half marathon since joining in the summer, for some it was chasing down that elusive PB.

In-form Martin Jennings did just that, smashing a new best by almost three minutes and cracking the sub-80 minutes barrier with a terrific time of 1:17:44.

Andrew Plume was second home for the club with a new PB of 1:20:08. Best ranked performance was from Jane Greenwood who was fifth in her age category. Graham Milham had the job of 1:40:00 pacer and delivered with a precision run of 1:39:42, just 18 seconds inside the target.

This was the final race of FRC’s own championship series of six races and Jennings confirmed his place at the top, way ahead of any chasers. For the ladies it was extremely close with Ann Trett just taking the title by a mere two points.

Full results: Jennings 62nd 1:17:44 (PB); Plume 99th 1:20:08 (PB); Rod Sinnott 322nd 1:31:05; Stuart Webb 356th 1:32:13; Stuart Follen 374th 1:32:43 (PB); Richard Agger 408th 1:33:38; Paul Griffin 42nd 1:33:59; Paul Wiegand 526th 1:36:46; Daniel Spiller 585th 1:37:59; Milham 675th 1:39:42; Trett 685th 1;39:58; Tim Clough 870th 1:44:14; Sarah Gauvin 929th 1:45:20; Chris Rose 970th 1:45:59; Elisabeth Sennitt Clough 1,100th 1:48:03; Gemma Rose 1,202nd 1:49:24; Nicky Jennings 1,219th 1:49:24; Greenwood 1,309th 1:51:29; Jon Rowell 1,384th 1:52:19(PB); Carol Bowett 1,402nd 1:52:41; Steve Bennington 1,666th 1:56:17; Sue Barrow 1,972nd 2:00:06; Jane Clarke 2:00:47 (PB); Emma Smith 2,224th 2:03:33; Denise Griffin 2,361st 2;05:41; Gemma Read 2,826th 2:13:04; Carly Read 2,827th 2:13:04; Stacie Youngs 2,539th 2:13:19; Hannah Ryan 2,843rd 2:12:43 (PB); Julie Garner 2,860th 2:13:38; Ramune Raicheliene 3,056th 2:17:13; Lucy Hicks 3,512th 2:28:18; Larissa Follen 3,694th 2:34:10.

Tissington Trail Half: see above.

On Saturday, Ian and Sally King raced in the Tissington Trail Half Marathon, both finishing in 2:44:38 which for Sally was a PB of just under five minutes.