March runner Bremner’s hot stuff in Frostbite opener

Sunday saw the first cross country race in the Frostbite Friendly League, held at Priory Park, St Neots.

Some 17 clubs from all over East Anglia take part and March AC came an impressive seventh place in the senior league and 11th in the junior league.

For the seniors Billy Bremner starred in leading the team home by crossing the finish line in 36th place out of 444 runners with a time of 30 minutes and 43 seconds for the 5 miles.

For the juniors, seasoned runner Sean Stacey completed the 1.5 miles in 56th out of 190.

Senior times: Billy Bremner 30.43 (36th), Andrew Larham 32.25 (71st), Michael Salter 32.33 (76th), Lee Carey 33.12 (90th), Wayne Stimson 33.39 (99th), Geraldine Larham 33.58 (106th), Debra Wait 34.11 (112th), Rhys Davies 34.11 (113th), Mark Salmons 35.02 (134th), Jonathan Farrow 36.04 (153rd), Martin Gardner 36.36 (165th), Darren Moat 36.44 (170th), Phil Beldon 36.58 (179th), Bryan Newman 38.07 (209th), Nick Okerika 38.32 (219th), Hugh Harris 38.42 (223rd), Brian Goodenough 39.08 (229th), Malcolm Hunt 41.51 (293rd), Gaelle Bryant 42.25 (306th), Angela Cumbridge 43.42 (321st), Fay Scrivener 45.49 (364th), Fred Amps 45.50 (365th),Karen Sands 46.35 (376th), Tina Lambert 46.44 (380th), Megan Stacey 47.40 (386th), Bill Swadlling 48.40 (398th), Sally Mills 52.28 (425th), Mark Oakerbee 52.29 (426th), Ray Few 53.00 (429th), Tony Whibley 1.01.37 (443rd),

Juniors: Sean Stacey 8.42 (56th), Luke Gardner 8.51 (61st), Liam Lambert 9.01 (67th), Luke Cumbridge 9.25 (86th), Ethan James 9.29 (89th), Alfie Skinner 9.54 (115th), Andrew Lee 9.57 (117th), Paul Bryant 10.17 (130th), Kyle Shaman 10.33 (143rd), Serge Lambert 11.07 (163rd), Lily Frueash 11.13 (165th), Alex Cartwright 12.53 (185th).

There was a good turnout of 21 runners from Fenland Running Club with many members representing FRC for the first time in a race.

Martin Jennings was first home for the club in 35th place and overall FRC finished in 11th in the League after this first race.

Results: Martin Jennings 35th 30:42; Sean Connolly 51st 32:33; Tim Chapman 61st 32:09;John Shaw 123rd 34:40; John Chapman 143rd 35:25; Claudia Milburn 152nd 36:00; Maire Irlam 167th 36:40; Ellen Connolly 180th 37:00; Ian Milburn 187th 37:14; Ian King 221st 38:37; Nicky Jennings 240th 39:28; Jane Greenwood 303rd 42:21; Derek Barsby 305th 42:24; Melissa Milward 320th 43:35; Katie Irlam 348th 44:53; Cheryl Chapman 368th 45:54; Jess Holmes 374th 46:30; Carol Slater-Garner 405th 49:35; Julia Oram 407th 50:00; Gilly Anderson 418th 51:49; Sarah Rippon 422nd 51:52.