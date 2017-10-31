March runners tackle Beachy Head and Snowdon

It was a busy weekend for March AC with six of the club’s runners at Beachy Head to complete the beautiful but challenging all off-road marathon, with in excess of 1,000m of ascent.

Entrants could run or walk the course. Toni Alcaraz and Mike Boxall ran the course which they completed in an amazing time of 3 hours 51 minutes and 53 seconds, while Billy Bremner, Harry Littlemore and Fay Scrivener took on the walking challenge, crossing the finish line in 8 hours 37 minutes.

Bernie Wing, a long standing member, covered 19 miles before calling it a day with an injury.

More March runners took on the Snowdon Marathon, again a very challenging course. However Dave Burgess was the star of the day to complete the 26.2 miles in 3 hours 11 minutes and 33 seconds, putting him in 57th place overall.

Other times were: Mick Stacey 263rd 3:42:54, Tom Orr 1,196th 4:36:01, Lee Carey 1,209th 4:37:01, Peter West 1,210th 4:37:01, Nina Markillie 1,498th 4:54:31, Dawn Veal 1,562nd 4:57:29, Mark Darlow 1,563rd 4:57:29, Teilo Pearce 1,682nd 5:08:27, Sue Ward 1,835th 5:21:23, Sarah Westbrook 2,070th 5:55:39, Suzanne Orr 2,115th 6:05:39.

Closer to home, Frances Cook completed her 284th marathon at Bury St Edmunds and won first lady in her age category with a time of 4 hours and 6 minutes.

On a breezy Sunday, athletes performed above and beyond expectations on the Fenland 10 road race at West Walton.

First male home for the club was Justin Elvidge in 34th place with a personal best of 1:06:00. First lady home and vet 45 winner was Geraldine Larham in 74th place in 1:11:00.

Other times: 55th, Aaron Godden, 1:08:50. 75th, Andrew Larham, 1:11:26. 117th, Jason Mottram, 1:15:51. 120th, Andrew Wool, 1:16:19 pb. 160th, Alan Brown, 1:22:03. 181st, Malcolm Hunt, 1:24:56. 183rd, Christian Ford, 1:25:18. 214th, Tina Lambert, 1:29:16. 227th, Karen Dando, 1:30:11 pb. 246th, Graeme Deadman, 1:33:46 and 247th Rachel Boxall, 1:33:47.